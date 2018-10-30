Image copyright sbna Image caption Emergency services were called to Leven Walk, Bedford, at about 21:40 BST on Saturday

A man who died after being shot in Bedford has been named by police.

Patryk Olowniuk, 20, of Bedford, was pronounced dead after being found by police in Leven Walk in the town at about 21:40 BST on Saturday.

Post mortem tests revealed that he died from a gunshot wound.

Bedfordshire Police said a woman, 54, and three men, aged 20, 22 and 26, who were arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death, have since been released on bail.

Det Ch Insp Jerome Kent said: "We are making progress with our investigation, but we are still appealing for any information from members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or may have seen Patryk in the area before it happened to come forward."

Officers are carrying out patrols to provide further reassurance to local communities and are urging anyone with information to contact them.