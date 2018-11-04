Beds, Herts & Bucks

Milton Keynes police officer hit by car fleeing burglary

  • 4 November 2018
Image caption The officer was hit by a car, believed to be a black Audi S3, in Beverley Place

A police officer was seriously injured when she was was hit by a car driven by suspects fleeing from a burglary.

The officer had been called to reports of the break-in in progress at a house in Belsize Avenue, Springfield, Milton Keynes at about 19:25 GMT on Saturday.

When they arrived the suspects drove off in a car, believed to be a black Audi S3, which then hit the officer on Beverley Place.

She was taken to hospital with a leg injury. No arrests have been made.

Thames Valley Police have asked for witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage to contact them.

Image caption Officers had been called to a burglary at the nearby Belsize Avenue

