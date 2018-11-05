Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Police have described it as a "serious incident"

A man has been seriously injured after a fight following a car crash near a petrol station.

Two cars were involved in a collision on the A6 Barton Road in Luton, near a BP petrol station, at 05:00 GMT.

Police said there was an altercation between the occupants of the two vehicles, leaving one man with severe injuries.

The man was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge, while the assailant drove away from the scene.

Police said the road will remain closed while they investigate.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption One man has been taken to hospital with severe injuries

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The occupants of the two cars had an altercation after the crash