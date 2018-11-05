Man injured in fight after Luton car crash
- 5 November 2018
A man has been seriously injured after a fight following a car crash near a petrol station.
Two cars were involved in a collision on the A6 Barton Road in Luton, near a BP petrol station, at 05:00 GMT.
Police said there was an altercation between the occupants of the two vehicles, leaving one man with severe injuries.
The man was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge, while the assailant drove away from the scene.
Police said the road will remain closed while they investigate.