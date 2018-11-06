Image copyright Herts Fire & Rescue Image caption The fire service tweeted an aerial picture of the sinkhole, showing its position next to the Cedar Court flats

Residents have been evacuated from their homes after a sinkhole measuring about 20ft (6m) across opened up next to flats.

Emergency services were called to Cedarwood Drive, St Albans at about 05:50 GMT after the hole was spotted by a member of the public.

A spokeswoman for St Albans City Council said people in flats at Cedar Court had been moved as a precaution.

Structural engineers and crews from the utility services are at the scene.

Herts Fire and Rescue tweeted: "Utility services have also been on site to ensure gas, electricity and water supplies are isolated.

"We are working closely with St Albans resilience team at the scene to ensure the safety wellbeing of residents."

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Structural engineers are on site

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Residents have been evacuated from the flats as a precaution

In October 2015, another sinkhole opened up in Fontmell Close in the city - about 2.5 miles (4km) from Cedarwood Drive.

It cost about £600,000 for the local councils to fix.