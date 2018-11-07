Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption The fly-tipping in Ford Lane, Iver, Buckinghamshire, was reported to Thames Valley Police

Rubbish including an NHS prescription, car hire documents and site visitor passes have been found dumped at the side of a village road.

The fly-tipping in Ford Lane, Iver, Buckinghamshire, was reported to Thames Valley Police.

Officers said the "fly-tip blight" had been reported to Buckinghamshire County Council.

The authority said it would be investigating the incident with a view to prosecuting any offenders.