Iver fly-tipping: NHS prescription found in dumped rubbish
- 7 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Rubbish including an NHS prescription, car hire documents and site visitor passes have been found dumped at the side of a village road.
The fly-tipping in Ford Lane, Iver, Buckinghamshire, was reported to Thames Valley Police.
Officers said the "fly-tip blight" had been reported to Buckinghamshire County Council.
The authority said it would be investigating the incident with a view to prosecuting any offenders.