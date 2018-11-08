Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rodford joined the revived Zombies in 1999 alongside his son, drummer Steve Rodford, touring until his death

A concert in memory of Kinks and Zombies bassist Jim Rodford is to be held in his home city.

The Zombies have announced they will play the tribute gig at the Alban Arena in St Albans on 20 January 2019.

Rodford died in January, aged 76, and his funeral took place in St Albans Cathedral.

Earlier this year, Kinks guitarist Dave Davies said the musician was "an integral part of the Kinks' later years".

His grandchildren's band Arc, made up of Anya, Russell and Cara Rodford, will also play at the concert.

Image copyright Alban Arena Image caption The Zombies will be joined by Arc for the concert, who are Anya, Russell and Cara Rodford - the musician's granddaughters and son

Rodford was playing with The Bluetones when his cousin, Rod Argent, first asked him to join The Zombies, alongside singer Colin Blunstone.

He declined but eventually joined his cousin as a founding member of Argent, who are best remembered for the songs Hold Your Head Up and God Gave Rock and Roll to You.

When Argent split in 1976, Rodford was recruited by the Kinks after the departure of John Dalton, performing on every album from 1979's Low Budget to 1993's Phobia.

In 1999, he joined the revived Zombies alongside his son, drummer Steve Rodford, and toured until his death.

Image copyright St Albans Museums Image caption Rodford's guitar can be seen in St Albans Museum and Gallery

In 2012, a commemorative plaque was unveiled on the wall of the Blacksmith's Arms in St Albans where the original members of The Zombies first met in April 1961.

His guitar can be seen in St Albans Museum and Gallery along with a gold disc presented to him for sales of the Kinks single Give the People What They Want.