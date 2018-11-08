Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Prison officer Claire Bennett has been jailed for smuggling £10,000 of drugs to inmates

A prison officer who smuggled in £10,000 of drugs has been jailed for six-and-a-half years.

Claire Bennett, 44, also leaked prison intelligence to inmates at HM Young Offender Institution in Aylesbury.

At Aylesbury Crown Court, Bennett, of Hailsham, East Sussex, admitted misconduct in a public office and offences relating to supplying drugs to prisoners.

Thames Valley Police said her conduct "compromised safety" at the prison.

Bennett, of Sandbanks Close, admitted one count of misconduct in a public office, one count of supplying a controlled drug of class B, one count of possessing a controlled drug of class B and one count of conveying a list 'A' prohibited article into/out of a prison.

'Significant sentence'

PC Maureen Moore, from the Thames Valley Police prison investigation team, said the officer's actions "jeopardised the safe running of the wings".

She added: "Bennett knowingly brought drugs into the prison which causes danger and violence to both prisoners and officers alike.

"Her conduct severely compromised the safety of staff and visitors to the prison."

Prisons minister Rory Stewart MP said he was "pleased" to see Bennett receive a "significant sentence".

He added: "Corrupt and criminal activity like this undermines a whole prison and puts our hard-working staff at risk."