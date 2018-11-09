Image copyright Amazon Image caption Peter Farquhar was a guest lecturer at the University of Buckingham

The brother of a churchwarden accused of the murder and attempted murder of two neighbours has been charged with fraud in relation to the same probe.

Tom Field, 23, of Wellingborough Road, Olney, Buckinghamshire, is accused of fraud by false representation.

He will appear before magistrates in High Wycombe in December.

Ben Field, 28, of the same address and Martyn Smith, 32, have been charged with murdering Peter Farquhar and the attempted murder of Ann Moore-Martin.

English teacher Mr Farquhar, 69, died on 26 October 2015 and ex-headmistress Ms Moore-Martin, 83, died on 12 May 2017, in the Buckinghamshire village of Maids Moreton.

Thames Valley Police launched a double murder inquiry in January.

Mr Field and Mr Smith, of Penhalvean, Redruth, in Cornwall, are also charged with conspiracy to murder Ms Moore-Martin and Mr Farquhar and with fraud and burglary.