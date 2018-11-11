Boy stabbed outside community hall in Milton Keynes
- 11 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenage boy has been stabbed in the stomach outside a community centre.
Police said the attack followed "an altercation" on Saturday evening at about 20:30 GMT outside the Conniburrow Community Centre, in Milton Keynes.
The victim was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital for treatment where he remains in a stable condition.
Thames Valley Police believe the offender was a male with short dark curly hair and was wearing a black coat.