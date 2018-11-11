Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was stabbed in the stomach outside the community centre

A teenage boy has been stabbed in the stomach outside a community centre.

Police said the attack followed "an altercation" on Saturday evening at about 20:30 GMT outside the Conniburrow Community Centre, in Milton Keynes.

The victim was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital for treatment where he remains in a stable condition.

Thames Valley Police believe the offender was a male with short dark curly hair and was wearing a black coat.