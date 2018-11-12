Image copyright Google Image caption Three men forced their way into a property in Bedford Road, Sherington

An eight-week-old baby had a 24in machete held against him when three masked men raided a home.

The burglars, also armed with crowbars, forced their way into a property in Bedford Road, Sherington, near Milton Keynes.

They took two Rolex watches worth £46,750, keys to a Rolls Royce, a Louis Vuitton handbag and a camera.

They also threatened a 59-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl.

Thames Valley Police called the raid, which took place at about 22:45 GMT on 27 October, "horrible and frightening".

The force said two of the burglars were white and one was Asian. All were wearing black face coverings, black clothing, black shoes and gloves.

Officers are calling for anyone with information to contact them, particularly if they have recently been offered or bought an 18 carat gold Rolex Daytona, valued at £26,750, or a Rolex Oyster with a black face and diamonds, valued at £20,000.