Luton school stabbing: Two boys arrested

  • 13 November 2018
Chalk Hills Academy in Luton Image copyright Google
Image caption Police said a "boy had suffered stab wounds caused by a pen" at Chalk Hill Academy

Two boys have been arrested after a stabbing at a school.

Police were called at 14:50 GMT to Chalk Hill Academy in Leagrave High Street, Luton, Bedfordshire.

A force spokesman said a "boy had suffered stab wounds caused by a pen" and he has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Two boys have been held in connection with the incident and are currently in custody, according to Bedfordshire Police.

