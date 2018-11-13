Image copyright Google Image caption Police said a "boy had suffered stab wounds caused by a pen" at Chalk Hill Academy

Two boys have been arrested after a stabbing at a school.

Police were called at 14:50 GMT to Chalk Hill Academy in Leagrave High Street, Luton, Bedfordshire.

A force spokesman said a "boy had suffered stab wounds caused by a pen" and he has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Two boys have been held in connection with the incident and are currently in custody, according to Bedfordshire Police.