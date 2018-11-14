Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The game at Kenilworth Road took place in October

Police investigating alleged racist abuse directed at a footballer at Luton Town's ground have said they cannot identify any specific comments or suspects.

The investigation began after the reports of abuse during the club's League One home match against Accrington Stanley on 23 October.

Bedfordshire Police said it has probed "several lines of inquiry" but has concluded its investigation.

Luton Town declined to comment.

In a statement last month, the club said it "listened carefully" to audio coverage from the home end and consulted supporters but found "no evidence" of the comments.

It added: "We would like to reiterate the club's stance that no form of discrimination is acceptable in football, or society as a whole, and with our stadium in one of the most racially and culturally diverse areas of the country, we pride ourselves on being good neighbours and hosts."

Police have now said that they had interviewed witnesses and reviewed audio recordings of the game and CCTV during their investigation "but can't identify any specific comments or suspects".

A statement added: "We work in partnership with Luton Town Football Club with Kick It Out and Show Racism The Red Card.

"Racism has absolutely no place in society, and football is no exception to that.

"Any allegations of racist behaviour are taken seriously, and will be investigated appropriately to ensure the sport is family-friendly and accessible to all."

The Hatters won the match 4-1 and currently occupy the third tier's play-off places.