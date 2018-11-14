Image copyright Google Image caption About £42,000 was stolen from the cash point at the Sainsbury's store in Quantock Rise Luton in the early hours of Saturday morning

A USB device has been used to withdraw about £42,000 from a supermarket cash machine.

Police said two men, wearing balaclavas, smashed the front of a machine at the Sainsbury's store in Quantock Rise Luton, at about 01:45 GMT on Saturday, 10 November.

The men were there for about two hours, as police believe they left the scene at about 03:50 GMT after being "disturbed by a member of the public".

Officers are appealing for witnesses.

Det Con Scott Hannam, investigating, said: "Although this happened in the early hours of the morning, we believe there is a number of people who might have witnessed it."