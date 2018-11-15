Image caption HMP Woodhill is a Category A prison

Three men have been charged with the murder of a prisoner at a high-security jail.

Taras Nykolyn, 49 was killed at HMP Woodhill, Milton Keynes, on 5 June.

Stephen Boorman, 33, James Brabbs, 32, and Jibreel Raheem, 26, have been charged with his murder.

The three men are due to appear before Milton Keynes Magistrates Court on 12 December.