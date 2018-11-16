Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Firefighter David Williams was behind the wheel of an emergency vehicle when it toppled over on a roundabout, killing a pedestrian

A firefighter who was driving a fire engine when it toppled over and killed a pedestrian has been cleared of all charges by a jury.

David Williams, 48, was responding to a 999 call in January 2017 when the vehicle went over on a roundabout in Royston, Hertfordshire.

Father-of-three Mitchell Bailey was crushed to death.

Mr Williams denied causing death by careless or dangerous driving and was acquitted at St Albans Crown Court.

Prosecutor Peter Shaw said Mr Williams, of Baldock Street, Royston, had been travelling at speeds between 37.5mph and 39mph on 18 January.

Mr Williams, a firefighter of 25 years who had never had an accident, said the speed did not surprise him and added: "You would tailor your speed to the conditions".