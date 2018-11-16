Luton man cleared of attempted murder after double shooting
- 16 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been cleared of attempted murder after a man was shot in the eye and another was shot on the arm.
Shotgun pellets were fired in Portland Road, Luton, on 5 April
A jury found Karl Quinn, 31, not guilty of conspiracy to murder and two counts of attempted murder. He was also cleared of intimidating a woman.
He was convicted of having a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possessing a bladed article. He will be sentenced on 7 December.