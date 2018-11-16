Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Shotgun pellets were fired in Portland Road, Luton, on 5 April

A man has been cleared of attempted murder after a man was shot in the eye and another was shot on the arm.

Shotgun pellets were fired in Portland Road, Luton, on 5 April

A jury found Karl Quinn, 31, not guilty of conspiracy to murder and two counts of attempted murder. He was also cleared of intimidating a woman.

He was convicted of having a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possessing a bladed article. He will be sentenced on 7 December.