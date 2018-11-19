Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the car travelled north in the southbound carriageway between Hertford and the Rush Green roundabout

Four people were seriously injured when a car went the wrong way along a dual carriageway.

The Kia Sportage went north on the southbound carriageway of the A414, between Hertford and Rush Green, in Hertfordshire, at 18:15 GMT on Sunday.

Police said it was understood the car hit one vehicle on the carriageway and then two further vehicles at the Rush Green roundabout.

The car was at the scene when officers arrived, but no arrests have been made.

Hertfordshire Police said those injured were travelling in the other vehicles.

It said they were taken to Harlow's Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The force has appealed for witnesses.