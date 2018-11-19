Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Cemeren Yilmaz, 16, suffered stab wounds and other injuries

Four teenagers have pleaded not guilty to murdering a 16-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed in the street.

Cemeren Yilmaz, of Roman Paddock, Harrold, suffered knife wounds and other injuries in Ashmead Road, Bedford, on Sunday 16 September.

Aaron Miller, 19, of Tavistock Street, Bedford, pleaded not guilty at Luton Crown Court via a video link from jail.

Three 15-year-old boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty from the dock.

Judge Andrew Bright QC remanded all four in custody for a trial which has been set for 5 March next year.

Image copyright South Beds News Image caption Cemeren Yilmaz was found in Ashmead Road, Bedford, on Sunday 16 September

In a statement released at the time of his death, his family said: "Cem was a much-loved son, grandson and brother. It is a very sad loss for us as a family and we are heartbroken at his death.

"He was a lovely and popular boy and had his whole life ahead of him."