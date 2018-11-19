Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Police said at the time the car "could have been driven at [Mr Cox] deliberately"

A man has been charged with the murder of a grandfather who died in a suspected fatal hit-and-run.

Graham Cox, 46, died in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Fen Street, Milton Keynes, at about 21:05 BST on 28 June.

Police said at the time the car "could have been driven at him deliberately".

Mark Croxton, 41, of Stanbridge Court, Stony Stratford, has been charged with murder and will appear before Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

A family statement called Mr Cox "not only a loving son but also a father and a grandfather, leaving behind his mother, daughter, son and two grandsons".

"You were taken way too soon from us and not a day will go by where you're not in our minds, hearts and spirits," the tribute added.

Two men, aged 46 and 42, arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the investigation, were released without charge.