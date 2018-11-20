Image copyright Google Image caption Land close to the M25 is a fly-tipping black spot and Hertfordshire

A 37-acre black spot for fly-tipping close to the M25 could be turned into a woodland open to local residents.

Hertfordshire County Council cannot find a permanent tenant for Enfield Chase Estate land near Potters Bar.

The council has applied for money from the Forestry Commission's Carbon Fund Woodland Creation Scheme to carry out the planned woodland scheme.

If successful, planting could start this month continuing until spring 2020 and would involve the local community.

A council report discussed at the Resources and Performance Cabinet Panel said children from the neighbouring school would be able to take part in a planting activity day, if the bid was successful.

Local beekeepers intend to use part of the site as an apiary - offering residents the chance to take part too.

According to the council report, the site earmarked for the woodland has been partly vacant for four years because the council has struggled to attract tenant farmers.

In total Enfield Chase Estate extends to 300 acres which can only be used for agricultural or recreational use.