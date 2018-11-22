Image copyright Google Image caption Police have only just released details about the kidnapping, which happened last week in Elgar Grove, Milton Keynes

A 14-year-old girl dressed in her school uniform was dragged off her feet by a man who bundled her into a van, police said.

She was emerging from an underpass in Bletcham Way, Milton Keynes after school when a man pulled her into a dark blue van parked in Elgar Way.

The abduction took place shortly after 15:40 GMT on Thursday 15 November.

The girl was found about six miles from where she was taken, in a lay-by on the A5 at Potsgrove, Bedfordshire at 19:00.

Det Insp Jason Simpson, of Thames Valley Police said: "Thankfully, the victim was not injured, however this was a distressing and frightening incident for her and she is being supported by officers."

Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was found in a lay-by near the Flying Fox pub on Sheep Lane at Potsgrove

Police have described the kidnapper as a white male, with a flesh tunnel earring in one ear. He was wearing a black beanie-style hat with grey trousers and a grey top.

There were sightings of the girl walking in Watling Street, Fenny Stratford, at about 16:20 and on a footpath outside Hunters Farm, walking in the direction of Little Brickhill about five minutes later, before she was eventually found in a lay-by near the Flying Fox pub in Sheep Lane.

Anyone who saw a man matching the description of the offender or who may have seen the teenager between 15:30 and 19:00 last Thursday is asked to call police.