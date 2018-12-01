Image copyright Susan Corrigan Image caption Susan Corrigan 45, said her husband William, 38, who was originally from County Offaly in the Republic of Ireland, as being "full of life"

The widow of a banjo player, who was killed in a hit-and-run collision, is to become a bereavement counsellor to "help others".

Carl Lawrence was jailed for eight years for killing William Corrigan, 38, in Bedford in February,

At the time of his death, his wife Susan Corrigan said she had just needed to talk to someone else who had "been through it".

"I can do something to help, because I know how it feels," she said.



Mrs Corrigan, who was living in the area where the collision happened and has since moved, said her training will start in January and is expected to take several years.

She said she decided to go back to college, because although she was given help and support, there was no-one she could meet face-to-face who had "actually been through it".

"The worst feeling, is feeling like you are on your own," she said.

"It's a help to me to know that I could help others at the worst possible time."

Image copyright Susan Corrigan Image caption William Corrigan has four step-children and fathered three children (from left to right) -, Alfie, TJ, Finley, Josh, Logan, Ria and Holly

She said her husband was "full of life, lovely, fun and energetic" and a "huge gap" had been left by his death.

She added that she was "keeping going" for their three boys - TJ, 11; Logan, 10; and William, nine - and his four step-children he helped to bring up - Josh, 25; Ria, 20; Holly 16; and Alfie, 14.

"Grief doesn't stop after seven months, you learn to live with it," she said.

"I never thought that afterwards I would be able to carry on, but you just find the strength.

"It will never go away."



Lawrence, 39, of Bury Court, Church Lane, Bedford, was jailed in October for causing Mr Corrigan's death by careless driving while unfit through drugs.