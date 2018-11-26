Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Ahmet Gomulu was jailed for life in 2008 for the murder of Nassirudeen Osawe, 16, in Islington, north London

A man who murdered a 16-year-old boy during a row at a bus stop has absconded from an open prison.

Ahmet Gomulu, 30, is serving a life sentence for stabbing Nassirudeen Osawe through the heart in Islington, north London, in December 2007.

Gomulu, who was ordered to serve a minimum of 12 years, was last seen at HMP Spring Hill in Buckinghamshire at about midnight on 25 November.

Police urged the public not to approach him but call 999.

He is described as being about 5ft 10in tall with short black hair and dark stubble/goatee beard.

He is believed to have absconded wearing black Nike trainers, blue Nike tracksuit bottoms and a blue Nike sweatshirt.

Gomulu is also known to frequent the Stoke Newington area of London and Southend, Essex.

During his trial at the Old Bailey in 2008, the court heard Gomulu attacked Nassirudeen and his friends because he thought they were staring at him.

Sentencing Gomulu, the Recorder of London Judge Peter Beaumont said the killing was "in response to a wholly imagined slight".