Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Waryam Hussain planned to marry his long-term girlfriend, the court has heard

A man accused of murder who fled to Bangladesh from the UK returned "to clear his name", a court heard.

Majharul Islam, who admits stabbing but not murdering Waryam Hussain, 20, in Luton on 6 May, flew out of Heathrow a day later but was arrested at Gatwick Airport when he came back on 22 May.

Graham Trembath QC, defending, told Luton Crown Court: "He did not need to come back."

Mr Islam, 20, of Walcot Avenue, Luton, told the jury he acted in self-defence.

The jury have previously been told the two men, who had known each other for about 18 months, met close to Mr Hussain's home on Bristol Road on Sunday, 6 May, at about 16:35 GMT.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Police at the scene on Bishopscote Road in Luton on Sunday, 6 May

Mr Islam told the court Mr Hussain had called him across the street and pulled out a knife.

"I grabbed it. It fell to the floor. I got it and stabbed him," he told the court.

"I was in survival mode. I thought he was going to stab me."

The court has heard that after being stabbed Mr Hussain "ran or staggered in a state of shock or fright" and collapsed outside McColl's newsagents on Bishopscote Road, where he died.

Image caption Flowers were placed outside McColl's newsagent on Bishopscote Road in tribute to Waryam Hussain, who was fatally stabbed

Mr Islam got a 22:15 flight from Heathrow to Bangladesh on 7 May, jurors were told, before returning two weeks later, when he was arrested.

In his closing speech, Mr Trembath QC said: "Where is the evidence to support the prosecution theory that this was a premeditated attack on the Sunday afternoon?

"He did the right thing. He came back from Bangladesh. He came back voluntarily. He came back to clear his name. He did not need to come back. He could have stayed in Bangladesh."