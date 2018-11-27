Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption The family of Przemyslaw Golimowski described as a "happy, smiley and cheerful man"

Three more men have been charged with the murder of a man in a flat in Bedford.

Przemyslaw Golimowski, 30, was found with stab wounds in St Mary's Street, at about 02:00 BST on 28 September.

Delpiero Mothersill, 19, and Philip Mendy, 22, both from Bedford, and Damian Rooney, 24, of Wixams, have all been charged with killing him.

A fourth man, Jamal Jeng, 21, of The Close in Clapham, near Bedford, was charged with murder in October.

Police say Mr Golimowski was attacked in his own home.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Mr Golimowski was stabbed at a flat in St Mary's Street, Bedford on 28 September

The three newly-charged men are due before magistrates.

In a statement at the time of his death, his family said: "Przemyslaw was a much loved son, father, partner and brother.

"He has been taken from us in the cruellest way and we are devastated at his loss.

"He was a happy, smiley and cheerful man who had the best years of his life ahead of him. He was generous with his time and would have done anything to help anyone."