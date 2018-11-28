Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Bedfordshire police said they want to speak to the man in the CCTV images as he may have information about the burglary

New toys have been donated to a church after "sackfuls" of presents destined for families in need were stolen in a burglary.

Bedfordshire Police is investigating after Luton Salvation Army said four or five bags of toys were taken on 17 November at about 04:50 GMT.

Maj Ralph Walker, commanding officer for the church, said offers of help had "restored my faith in humanity".

He said if the thief had "come to us", they could have "helped him".

Image copyright Luton Salvation Army Image caption Last Christmas 655 toy parcels were handed out by Luton Salvation Army

Since the theft, lots of replacement toys have been donated to the church on Vicarage Road.

Maj Walker said he did not know how many toys were taken as they were in a store cupboard to be sorted later, but CCTV images showed several bags being taken.

Image copyright Luton Salvation Army Image caption Donated toys, like these ones from last year, are handed out to families supported by the Luton Salvation Army

The church was planning on giving 700 toy parcels to families "who have nothing at Christmas", Maj Walker said.

He said if he met the person who burgled the property, he said he would "give him a cup of tea" as he no longer felt "no anger towards him".