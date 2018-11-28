Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Unemployed Majharul Islam, 20, had denied murder but was convicted on Tuesday

A murderer who fled the country the day after fatally stabbing a man in the street has been jailed for a minimum of 22 years.

Majharul Islam ran off after stabbing Waryam Hussain in Luton on 6 May and leaving him to die.

He later flew from Heathrow to Bangladesh and was arrested two weeks later on his return to Gatwick, Luton Crown Court heard.

Islam, who smoked skunk cannabis before the attack, was found guilty of murder.

In a family tribute, released by Bedfordshire Police, the family of Mr Hussain said their lives have been "shattered".

Waryam Hussain planned to marry his long-term girlfriend, the court has heard

Jurors heard during the trial that the pair had known each other for about 18 months before unemployed Islam carried out the attack on Bishopscote Road.

After fleeing the scene, the 20-year-old, of Wodecroft Road, spent the night in Newcastle before leaving the country for a fortnight.

He had denied murder but was convicted on Tuesday.

Mr Hussain had planned to marry his long-term girlfriend Saibha Javed, the court heard.

In a prepared statement read to the court, she described him as her "childhood sweetheart", her "soul-mate" and a man who carried himself with "dignity and respect".

Flowers were placed outside McColl's newsagent in tribute

Sentencing Islam, Judge Richard Foster, said: "This was a tragic needless and senseless death.

"It was your worthless lifestyle, ruminating in your bedroom for long hours brought about by your obsession with cannabis, which is the background against which you came to motivate yourself to commit this offence.

"You probably carried a knife for perceived empowerment in view of your other inadequacies."

After sentencing, the victim's family said: "This whole situation should be an example to anyone who thinks knives are toys or that knife crime is OK.

"This doesn't make you a solider or a gangster... it makes you a coward."