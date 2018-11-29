Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was found seriously injured in Walsingham Way and later died in hospital

A murder investigation is under way after a man was fatally stabbed near a primary school.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was found in London Colney, Hertfordshire, with serious stab wounds and died in hospital.

Police said the man was found in Walsingham Way at about 19:15 GMT on Wednesday.

A cordon is in place in the street and Saint Bernadette Catholic Primary School is closed.

Det Insp Iain Macpherson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "The school is not connected in any way to the incident but it is close to where the man was found so officers need to carry out a detailed examination of the area."

Hertfordshire Police said officers would be in the local area carrying out reassurance patrols and urged witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.