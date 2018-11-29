Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption More than 230 cannabis plants were found in the property on Willow Way, Potters Bar

Two people have been arrested after a cannabis factory with a crop potentially worth £95,000 was found.

Hertfordshire Police attended a property on Willow Way, Potters Bar after a report from Crimestoppers, the anonymous crime reporting service.

More than 230 cannabis plants were found in "well set up operation."

A man, 31, and a woman, 35, have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a controlled drug.

Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption The cannabis plants had a "crop potentially worth around £95,000" police said

Highly hazardous butane gas canisters, used to make cannabis oil were also found, police said.

Officers believe the plants had been grown for "some time" as the property had "evidence of previous harvests".

Ch Insp Steve O'Keeffe said: "This looks like it was a well set up operation that would likely have put large amounts of illegal drugs on to the streets.

"These kinds of factories use large amounts of water and electricity and often these are siphoned from other people's supplies and can cause damage or fires to surrounding properties."

The man and woman have been released under investigation, while inquiries continue.