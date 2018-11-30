Image copyright Family Handout Image caption The hearing heard the officers had a duty of care towards the father-of-three, who drowned in water near the coach station

Two police officers who left a drunk man at a coach station two days before his body was found in water nearby have been cleared of gross misconduct.

Anthony Kostiw, 35, was arrested in the early hours of 3 January by PC Rebecca Wade and PC Johan Stevens.

They released Mr Kostiw at 02:02 GMT and took him to the Milton Keynes Coachway, which is open all night.

They told the Thames Valley Police misconduct hearing they did not believe he was impaired or at risk.

The father-of-three's body was found in water near the Milton Keynes Coachway on 5 January.

He was dropped off at the Milton Keynes Coachway because it was warm and open all night, the hearing was told

The officers were responding to a 999 domestic violence report when they arrested Mr Kostiw for breach of the peace, the hearing at Thames Valley Police headquarters at Kidlington, Oxfordshire heard.

They were accused of gross misconduct for leaving him at the coach station with £10, while not not properly investigating if he was under the influence of drugs.

The officers believed he was going to try to get a coach to Exeter to visit his grandmother, but the hearing was told they did not check whether he had enough money to buy a ticket.

PCs Rebecca Wade and Johan Stevens believed the Coachway to be a neutral, well-lit venue, which was warm and open all night, the hearing heard.

Colin Banham, representing them, said it was not up to the police to ensure someone could reach their destination.

The hearing was also told while they knew he had been drinking, they did not believe he was impaired or at risk.

They were also accused of gross misconduct for not properly investigating allegations Mr Kostiw had assaulted and threatened to kill his former partner.

The officers were unaware of these allegations, the hearing was told.

The hearing found PC Rebecca Wade and PC Johan Stevens acted proportionately and were not guilty of gross misconduct.