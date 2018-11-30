William Taylor: Ex-wife charged in missing farmer probe
The ex-wife of a missing farmer has been charged with conspiracy to murder him.
William "Bill" Taylor, who disappeared shortly before his 70th birthday, was last seen at his farmhouse in Gosmore, near Hitchin, Hertfordshire, on 3 June.
No body has been found but attempts to locate his remains are ongoing.
Angela Taylor, 52, of Charlton Road, Hitchin, has been charged with conspiracy to murder, as has Paul Cannon, 53, of Pirton Road, Hitchin.
Both are due to appear at Hatfield Remand Court on Saturday.
An 18-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, both from Hitchin, who were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder have been released on police bail.
Mr Taylor was reported missing on 4 June.
Ms Taylor and Mr Cannon had also been bailed over arson offences in connection with a vehicle fire at Mr Taylor's home, which he reported on 26 May, police said.
A police spokeswoman said these offences would now form part of the murder investigation.