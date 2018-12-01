Image copyright Luke McDonnell Image caption The book looks to "humanise" homeless people

A joke book written and inspired by rough sleepers is set to be launched.

Entitled "It's No Joke", the book - which will raise funds for The Bus Shelter MK - is dedicated to a popular homeless man from Buckinghamshire who died earlier this year.

It contains black-and-white pictures of homeless people in Milton Keynes before and after hearing the book's jokes in an attempt to "humanise" them.

The charity said a "sense of humour helps get people through dark times".

Lisa McDonnell, who volunteers for The Bus Shelter MK in Campbell Park, was inspired to create the book by homeless man Tony, a "charismatic character" who is a regular at the shelter.

His face appears on the cover of the book.

Ms McDonnell said that when she mentioned the idea to Tony, "he couldn't find a pencil fast enough".

"This book is a perfect example of the homeless helping the homeless," she said. "Tony loved that his humour could help others."

Ms McDonnell's son Luke, who helped design the book, said there had been "a lot of interest" in it so far.

"A walk around the underpasses in Milton Keynes shows you what a big problem there is with homelessness here," he said.

At the launch event, on Stony Stratford High Street at 13:00 GMT, a framed sketch of homeless Fabian Bayet - also known as "Belgium the Waffle" - will be unveiled.

The Belgian Big Issue seller was a regular on the streets of Milton Keynes for almost 25 years. He passed away in July.

Martin Petchey, mayor of Milton Keynes, said he chose The Bus Shelter MK as his charity of the year after being impressed by the group's "innovative" ideas to help the homeless.

He added: "I have seen first-hand that this local charity is really making a difference to get people back on their feet."