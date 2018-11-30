Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Thames Valley Police have appealed for information after the vandalism in and around Harvey Road

More than 20 vehicles have had their tyres slashed in neighbouring streets in Buckinghamshire.

Thames Valley Police has appealed for information after the vandalism in and around Harvey Road, Aylesbury.

The damage was done between 23:00 GMT on Wednesday and 08:00 GMT on Thursday, said a police spokesman.

Officers have started an investigation and anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact them.