Aylesbury vandalism: 20 vehicles' tyres slashed overnight
- 30 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
More than 20 vehicles have had their tyres slashed in neighbouring streets in Buckinghamshire.
Thames Valley Police has appealed for information after the vandalism in and around Harvey Road, Aylesbury.
The damage was done between 23:00 GMT on Wednesday and 08:00 GMT on Thursday, said a police spokesman.
Officers have started an investigation and anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact them.