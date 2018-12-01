London Colney murder probe: Woman arrested over stabbing
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed near a primary school.
Ahsanullah Nawazai, 20, was found injured by a member of the public in Walsingham Way, London Colney, Hertfordshire, at 19:15 GMT on Wednesday.
He later died in hospital and Hertfordshire Police said he had suffered a number of stab wounds.
A spokeswoman said the woman, 30, from London Colney, was in police custody.
The family of Mr Nawazai, from Walthamstow in London, described him as "a lovely kid".
In a statement they said: "He was a happy person, a lovely kid and much-loved member of the family. He always had a smile on his face."
A cordon put in place in the street near Saint Bernadette Catholic Primary School has now been lifted.
Detectives again urged anyone with information to come forward.