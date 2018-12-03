Beds, Herts & Bucks

Ahsanullah Nawazai stab death: Two charged with murder

  • 3 December 2018
Ahsanullah Nawazai Image copyright Hertfordshire Police
Image caption Ahsanullah Nawazai was found with multiple stab wounds and died in hospital

Two people have been charged with murdering a 20-year-old who was found fatally stabbed near a primary school.

Ahsanullah Nawazai was found by a member of the public in Walsingham Way, London Colney, Hertfordshire, at 19:15 GMT on Wednesday.

He later died in hospital. Police said he had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Anis Anderson, 20, of Fordwych Road, London, and Carla Callum, 30, from Walsingham Way, are due before Hatfield Remand Court later.

Mr Nawazai, from Walthamstow in London, was discovered near Saint Bernadette Catholic Primary School.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency
Image caption The victim was found seriously injured near a school in Walsingham Way
Image copyright South Beds News Agency
Image caption Walsingham Way in London Colney was closed by the police for inquiries to be carried out at the scene

