Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Ahsanullah Nawazai was found with multiple stab wounds and died in hospital

Two people have been charged with murdering a 20-year-old who was found fatally stabbed near a primary school.

Ahsanullah Nawazai was found by a member of the public in Walsingham Way, London Colney, Hertfordshire, at 19:15 GMT on Wednesday.

He later died in hospital. Police said he had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Anis Anderson, 20, of Fordwych Road, London, and Carla Callum, 30, from Walsingham Way, are due before Hatfield Remand Court later.

Mr Nawazai, from Walthamstow in London, was discovered near Saint Bernadette Catholic Primary School.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The victim was found seriously injured near a school in Walsingham Way