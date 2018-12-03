Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption William Taylor was last seen at his Hertfordshire farmhouse in Gosmore on 3 June

A man and the estranged wife of a missing farmer have been remanded in custody charged with conspiring to murder him.

Angela Taylor, 52, and Paul Cannon, 53, were remanded at Hatfield Remand Court on Saturday and are due at St Albans Crown Court on 7 January.

William "Bill" Taylor, was last seen at his home in Gosmore, near Hitchin in Hertfordshire, on 3 June.

He disappeared shortly before his 70th birthday and no body has been found.

Mrs Taylor, of Charlton Road, Hitchin and Mr Cannon of Pirton Road, Hitchin were arrested on Thursday and charged on Friday.

Zarif Khan, defending the couple, indicated they would be pleading not guilty.

The Taylors' sons Michael, 18, and William, 23, were also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and have been released on police bail while inquiries continue.