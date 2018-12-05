Image copyright London Luton Airport Image caption Cleaners at London Luton Airport will be on strike for seven days

Airport cleaners earning below the minimum wage are staging a week-long walkout in a dispute with bosses.

The seven-day strike at London Luton Airport is part of the workers' ongoing campaign for higher pay.

Sasse, which employs the cleaners, pays £7.83 an hour. A recent pay deal means that by 2021, they will still earn less than the Real Living Wage of £9.

The strike began at 18.30 GMT on Tuesday, and Sasse has been approached for comment.

An airport spokesman said it was "working hard to ensure there is no disruption to passengers".

Staff employed by Clece Care Services were also due to go on strike but have suspended the action while workers vote on a revised pay deal from the company.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In August the airport was voted "worst in the UK" for the third year running

Jeff Hodge, regional officer for union Unite, said airport bosses were "behaving like Scrooge".

"With cleaners out on strike for a full seven days in the run-up to Christmas, the stoppage will bring cleaning services at the UK's fifth busiest airport to a virtual standstill," he said.

"With healthy profits and growing passenger numbers, Luton Airport and its contractors have no excuse for paying workers below the Real Living Wage."

The airport has refused to intervene in the dispute and says it encourages its contractors pay at least the Real Living Wage, which was raised to £9 outside the capital last month.

An airport spokesman added: "Whilst we cannot comment on the dispute between Unite and Sasse, we are working hard to ensure there is no disruption to our passengers."