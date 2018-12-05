Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Ogard Road and parts of Castle Road have been closed by police

A man who was shot in the face is in a critical condition, police have said.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was taken to hospital after being seriously injured in Ogard Road in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, at 21:25 GMT on Tuesday.

Ogard Road and parts of Castle Road remain closed while investigations take place.

Hertfordshire Police said it believed a group of people quickly left the area afterwards and may have used a vehicle to drive away.

Det Ch Insp Jerome Kent said officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area between 21:15 and 21:30 GMT who may have seen a group of people or a vehicle " being driven in an unusual or suspicious way".

"Even if you did not see or hear anything we would still like to speak with you in order that we are able to gain an understanding of who was in the area and whether, unknowingly or not, they witnessed something that could prove helpful to our investigation," he said.