Image copyright Google Image caption Danfoss employs about 100 people at its Ampthill Road site

About 100 jobs are under threat after engineering firm Danfoss announced it could close one of its factories.

The Denmark-based company said it had recently "evaluated its manufacturing sites" and because of this, its facility on Ampthill Road in Bedford could shut.

It confirmed no decision had been made, but all employees had been told about the position.

The Bedford factory makes domestic and commercial heating controls.

A spokesman for Danfoss said: "During a recent evaluation of our manufacturing sites, Danfoss concluded that further investigations into our residential operations were required, with a particular focus on how we can continue to innovate and sustainably invest in new products whilst delivering an improved service proposition.

"These investigations have been ongoing.

"No decision has yet been made, but we have informed our employees about the situation, and that a potential outcome of this could be that we must close our manufacturing facility in Bedford."