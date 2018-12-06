Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Ogard Road and parts of Castle Road remain closed while police investigate

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man who was shot in the face.

The victim, who was in his 20s, was taken to hospital after being seriously injured in Ogard Road in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, at 21:25 GMT on Tuesday.

He died in hospital on Wednesday, police said.

The suspect, from Broxbourne, was arrested on Thursday and remains in police custody.

Det Ch Insp Jerome Kent, of Hertfordshire Constabulary, said: "A young man has lost his life in devastating circumstances.

"Our thoughts are very much with the victim's family during this absolutely tragic and distressing time and we continue to support them."

Ogard Road and parts of Castle Road remain closed while police investigate.

Police want to speak to anyone in the area between 21:15 and 21:30 who may have seen what happened, or a group of people near the scene around that time.