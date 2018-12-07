Beds, Herts & Bucks

Second murder arrest over man shot in face in Hoddesdon

  • 7 December 2018
Ogard Road, Hoddesdon Image copyright South Beds News Agency
Image caption The shooting happened in Ogard Road, Hoddesdon, on Tuesday

A second person has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was shot in the face.

The victim, who was in his 20s, was shot on Ogard Road in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, at 21:25 GMT on Tuesday. He was taken to hospital where he died the following day.

A 25-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on Thursday evening.

A 16-year-old boy from Broxbourne arrested earlier on Thursday remains in police custody.

Hertfordshire Constabulary said officers want to speak to anyone in the area between 21:15 and 21:30 who may have seen what happened, or spotted a group of people near the scene around that time.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency
Image caption Hertfordshire Police appealed for witnesses

