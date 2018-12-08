William Taylor: Two men released in missing farmer probe
Two men arrested in connection with the disappearance of a farmer have been released with no further action.
William "Bill" Taylor was last seen at his farmhouse in Gosmore, near Hitchin, Hertfordshire, on 3 June.
The men, aged 18 and 23 and both from Hitchin, had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and bailed.
Mr Taylor's ex-wife Angela Taylor, 52, of Charlton Road, Hitchin, and Paul Cannon, 53, were charged with conspiracy to murder on 30 November.
Mr Taylor was reported missing on 4 June and his body has not been found.
Ms Taylor and Mr Cannon, of Pirton Road, Hitchin, will appear at St Albans Crown Court on 7 January.