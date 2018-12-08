Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption William Taylor was last seen at his Hertfordshire farmhouse in Gosmore on 3 June

Two men arrested in connection with the disappearance of a farmer have been released with no further action.

William "Bill" Taylor was last seen at his farmhouse in Gosmore, near Hitchin, Hertfordshire, on 3 June.

The men, aged 18 and 23 and both from Hitchin, had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and bailed.

Mr Taylor's ex-wife Angela Taylor, 52, of Charlton Road, Hitchin, and Paul Cannon, 53, were charged with conspiracy to murder on 30 November.

Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Police scoured an area within a mile radius of William Taylor's farm in July

Mr Taylor was reported missing on 4 June and his body has not been found.

Ms Taylor and Mr Cannon, of Pirton Road, Hitchin, will appear at St Albans Crown Court on 7 January.