Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Frank Brinkley pleaded guilty to attempted murder

A man who threw bleach on his ex-partner and repeatedly stabbed her in a "calculated attack" has been jailed.

Frank Brinkley, 52, of no fixed address, attacked the woman at a flat in Radlett, Hertfordshire, on 27 May.

St Albans Crown Court heard police found his victim sitting in a pool of blood and she would have died without prompt treatment.

Brinkley pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 10 years.

Prosecutor James Norman said Brinkley had a history of violent and threatening behaviour directed at "ex-partners, their relatives and friends".

The court heard the couple were in a relationship until April.

He confronted his ex and her new partner in Radlett town centre on 3 May, striking the man, Mr Norman said.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption St Alban's Crown Court heard the victim had surgery and still has a collapsed lung

Brinkley then turned up at the woman's flat on 27 May.

The court heard the boyfriend retreated to the balcony, where he toppled over on to the grass below.

Brinkley stabbed the woman in her chest and abdomen leaving "seven to nine stab wounds", Mr Norman said.

He shouted "this is what you get" and threw bleach at her face, the court heard.

'Calculated attacks'

The woman pressed a panic alarm around her neck and Brinkley fled.

The court heard she had surgery and still has a collapsed lung and is "in fear all day".

Mr Norman said Brinkley had terrorised another former partner, set fire to home of the mother of a former partner and two years ago was convicted of assaulting another.

Judge Stephen Warner described him as "a dangerous man who carries out calculated attacks".

Brinkley, who the court heard was "now remorseful", also pleaded guilty to applying a corrosive fluid with intent to cause injury and assault by beating of the boyfriend.