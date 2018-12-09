Image copyright BCH Road Policing Image caption The fire service was called out at about 03:35 GMT

A fire has badly damaged a medieval parish church.

At its peak, about 25 firefighters tackled the blaze at St John the Baptist church in Royston, Hertfordshire.

Crews were called out at about 03:45 GMT to the building on Melbourn Street, where they found the roof, bell tower and church entrance "well alight".

The fire has been contained, but some crews remain at the scene.

Skip Twitter post by @BishopStAlbans Please pray for Revd Heidi Huntley and the people of St John the Baptist, #Royston after a serious fire damaged the church in the early hours of this morning. — Alan Smith (@BishopStAlbans) December 9, 2018 Report

Melbourn Street remains closed and police are asking people to avoid the area.