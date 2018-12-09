Beds, Herts & Bucks

Royston church badly damaged by fire

  • 9 December 2018
Fire at St John the Baptist Church, Royston Image copyright BCH Road Policing
Image caption The fire service was called out at about 03:35 GMT

A fire has badly damaged a medieval parish church.

At its peak, about 25 firefighters tackled the blaze at St John the Baptist church in Royston, Hertfordshire.

Crews were called out at about 03:45 GMT to the building on Melbourn Street, where they found the roof, bell tower and church entrance "well alight".

The fire has been contained, but some crews remain at the scene.

Melbourn Street remains closed and police are asking people to avoid the area.

