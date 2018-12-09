Royston church badly damaged by fire
- 9 December 2018
A fire has badly damaged a medieval parish church.
At its peak, about 25 firefighters tackled the blaze at St John the Baptist church in Royston, Hertfordshire.
Crews were called out at about 03:45 GMT to the building on Melbourn Street, where they found the roof, bell tower and church entrance "well alight".
The fire has been contained, but some crews remain at the scene.
So sad - Royston’s church is on fire and it’s looking bad. 6 fire engines attempting to get it under control. #royston pic.twitter.com/853XIcl8xR— Katie Carmichael (@kcarmichael2011) December 9, 2018
Please pray for Revd Heidi Huntley and the people of St John the Baptist, #Royston after a serious fire damaged the church in the early hours of this morning.— Alan Smith (@BishopStAlbans) December 9, 2018
Melbourn Street remains closed and police are asking people to avoid the area.