Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Ally Law (left) and Ryan Taylor (right) deny trespassing at the Celebrity Big Brother house in January

Two YouTube pranksters filmed themselves breaking into the Celebrity Big Brother house during a live eviction show, a court has heard.

Ally Law and Ryan Taylor were arrested at the TV studio in Hertfordshire in January amid fears of a terrorist incident, magistrates were told.

It was the second time in a week they had sneaked into the studio, St Albans Magistrates' Court heard.

The pair deny two charges of aggravated trespass.

Mr Law, 21, of Hepworth Close, Southampton, and 25-year-old Mr Taylor, of Lichfield Road, Bloxwich, each have about 500,000 followers on YouTube.

Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption Comedian Dapper Laughs, actress Jess Impiazzi, Love Island's Jonny Mitchell and singer Ginuwine were contestants in January's Celebrity Big Brother

The court was told a laughing Mr Law had dropped his trousers and jumped into the housemates' hot tub while wearing a GoPro camera, which showed security guards arriving arriving in the garden.

Footage of the guards shouting at him to get out was played in court, with a female security guard eventually jumping in to pull Mr Law out of the water.

Housemates on the Channel 5 show, including dancer Wayne Sleep, actress Jess Impiazzi and Boyzone's Shane Lynch, were put into lockdown as metal shutters rolled over the windows on 26 January.

The court was told Mr Law and Mr Taylor were wearing GoPro cameras as they climbed over the fence and made their way along a set of outside walkways, staircases and scaffolding at the back of the set.

The previous week the pair had also filmed themselves as they climbed staircases, ladders and fire escapes and eventually managed to get in to the house's loft, the court heard.

Prosecutor Clinton Hadgill said the first security staff knew something was amiss was when live footage of the intrusion at the house in Elstree was shared on Snapchat.

The trial continues.