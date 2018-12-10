Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption One of the stab wounds Andrew Mason suffered penetrated 17cm (6.6ins) into his chest

A man in "the wrong place at the wrong time" was killed by a drug dealer who had been trying to stop a user from robbing him, a court was told.

Andrew Mason, 31, came out of a flat in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, to see Darryl Daley attempting to steal from Matthew Fathers, a jury heard.

St Albans Crown Court heard Mr Fathers, of Little Hardings, stabbed Mr Mason twice after failing to stab Mr Daley.

Mr Fathers, 30, denies murder. Mr Daley, 46, denies attempted robbery.

Prosecutor Stuart Trimmer QC told the jury drug user Mr Daley, of Moss Green, Welwyn Garden City, had been attempting to rob the cocaine dealer outside a flat in Moyne House, Ley Walk, in June.

Mr Trimmer said: "Mr Mason came from a nearby flat. He was nothing to do with it. He was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"When Fathers failed to stab Daley, He stabbed Mason twice. Fathers will say he stabbed him in self defence. The Crown say that is untrue."

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Police cordoned off an area around Moyne House in Welwyn Garden City after the fatal stabbing

Mr Mason was stabbed twice, once in the chest, penetrating 17cm (6.6ins), and a lesser wound to the stomach.

Mr Trimmer said: "[Mr Fathers] had no need to attack or stab him twice - killing him on the spot. He was no threat or obstruction."

The trial continues.