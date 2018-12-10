Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Natalie Hastings died after being hit by a car in Queensway, Hemel Hempstead

A "snarling" man used a crutch to try to hit the fiancé of a woman he had just fatally run over, Chelmsford Crown Court has heard.

Natalie Hastings, 41, died a day after being struck by Simon Whittle's grey Volvo on 15 January, the jury was told.

Her fiancé Paul Stanley said Mr Whittle had tried to hit him with a crutch as he ran to her side on Queensway in Hemel Hempstead.

Mr Whittle denies murdering Miss Hastings.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The car crashed into a shop after hitting Natalie Hastings

Mr Stanley, 51, said he had been around the corner when he heard two loud bangs and Miss Hastings shouting his name.

He said: "I saw a car had gone into a shop and Natalie was lying in the road right behind [Mr Whittle].

"I ran over to her. He tried to hit me with his crutch as ran past, I had to avoid it.

"He was just snarling, his face was all screwed up."

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Natalie Hastings died the day after being hit by the Volvo

The jury heard Mr Whittle, 48, of Fletcher Way, Hemel Hempstead, had been lodging in Mr Stanley's flat in the Old Town area until a few weeks before the crash.

He moved out after an alleged robbery at the flat which had damaged their friendship.

Mr Stanley said Mr Whittle had then returned to the property, broken in and "smashed up everything".

The trial continues.