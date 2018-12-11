Image copyright Joanne Campanaro Image caption Luca Campanaro died "doing what he loved"

A 14-year-old goalkeeper has died after he was injured in a "collision" with another player at a youth football match.

Bedgrove Dynamos FC in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, said Luca Campanaro was hurt at an away match in Hillingdon, west London on Sunday.

He was airlifted to the Royal London Hospital where he died on Monday.

His stepfather Adam Keedle described Luca as an "amazing young man and a real loss to the world".

'Friend and teammate'

A statement released by the club on Monday said: "We are deeply saddened to have to announce that a young player from the club sadly passed away this afternoon after being involved in a collision during a youth match on Sunday 9th December.

"Our thoughts are with Luca's family and loved ones at this distressing time.

"We also offer our heartfelt condolences to his team mates and all associated with the club as we now try to come to terms with the tragic loss of our friend and teammate."

Mr Keedle said he could not offer "enough" praise to the medical staff who treated Luca at the scene and in hospital.

Close family friend Dave Garricks confirmed the goalkeeper died "doing what he loved".

Mr Garricks has set up a JustGiving page to raise funds of the family. It currently stands at more than £9,000.

"I am shocked. It's no life at 14 to be taken," he said.

He described Luca as a dedicated footballer who loved the game and was an avid Tottenham Hotspur fan.