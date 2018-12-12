Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption Esam Ayad, 26, from Harlow in Essex, was shot at an address in Ogard Road, Hoddesdon on 4 December.

A third person has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was shot in the face.

Esam Ayad, 26, from Harlow in Essex, was shot at an address in Ogard Road in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, at 21:25 GMT on 4 December.

He was taken to hospital where he died the following day.

A 27-year-old man from Broxbourne, arrested on Saturday, has been released while the investigation continues, Hertfordshire Constabulary said.

A 16-year-old boy from Broxbourne arrested on Thursday morning has also been released on bail

A 25-year-old man, of no fixed address, arrested later that day, has been released under investigation but due to pre-existing parole conditions has been taken back to prison.

Hertfordshire Constabulary said officers wanted to speak to anyone in the area between 21:15 and 21:30 on the night of the shooting who may have seen what happened, or spotted a group of people near the scene around that time.

Det Ch Insp Jerome Kent said: "A father of two very young children has had his life tragically cut short leaving his father, fiancée and wider family absolutely devastated.

"We're determined to identify, arrest and bring to justice those who were involved in Esam's death and provide answers to his family about why this has happened."

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Police closed Ogard Road while investigations took place