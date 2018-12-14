Image copyright Bedfordshire Archives Image caption Amy Walmsley who was born in 1867, died in 1928, moved to the town in 1986 and became Bedford's first female county councillor

A blue plaque to commemorate "a pioneering political figure, a passionate educationalist and prominent suffragist" has been unveiled.

Amy Walmsley became Bedford's first female county councillor in 1922.

The plaque is at 14, The Crescent in the town.

Rachael Rogan, of Women of Bedford, said the timing was "poignant" as it came exactly 100 years after British women were able to vote in a general election for the first time.

Following the Representation of the People Act 1918, women were allowed to vote, as long as they were aged over 30 and they, or their husbands, lived in a property.

The election on Saturday, 14 December, 1918 was the first held after World War One and a coalition government of Conservatives and Liberals was formed with David Lloyd George continuing as Prime Minister.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The blue plaque is situated at 14 The Crescent, a former school and training college

Image copyright David Fowler Image caption The blue plaque was unveiled at 11:15 on Friday 14 December, to coincide with the 100th anniversary of women in Britain being able to cast their vote in the general election

The site for the plaque was chosen as it is where Ms Walmsley was principal of the Froebel Kindergarten School and Training College from 1896 to 1927, which then became the Bedford Training College for teachers.

David Fowler, a Bedford tour guide who is one of the people behind the plaque, said: "I have tried to recognise those people from Bedford who have done their bit towards national or local prominence.

"Amy Walmsley was a great teacher, an inspiration to future teachers and is a worthy recipient of the plaque."

Image copyright Bedfordshire Archives Image caption Amy Walmsley retired in 1927 and died in 1928

Ms Rogan said: "She really was a formidable woman, an astute businesswoman, a passionate educationalist, a prominent suffragist and a pioneering political figure.

"Her students said Bedford would not be Bedford without her and when she died condolences came in from across the world."

Women of Bedford is raising funds to build a statue of Ms Walmsley in the town and has so far raised £15,000 of a £100,000 target.

Four other plaques are due to be unveiled in the town by the end of January.